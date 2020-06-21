Shirley Jane (Rau) Arsenault, 90, of Wallingford, CT, beloved mother and grandmother entered into eternal rest on Monday, June 1, 2020, after a short illness at Midstate Medical Center.Shirley was born on April 25, 1930, in Providence, R.I., the daughter of Henry Sr. and Mabel (Beevers) Rau. She grew up in Pawtucket, R.I., before settling as an adult in Wallingford, CT, where she resided for 64 years, raised her family and worked for SNET as information operator #4. She enjoyed spending time with friends, weekly visits to the hair salon and shopping for bargains with her sister in law, much to her brother's regret. More than anything, Shirley cherished spending time with her family and especially enjoyed helping to raise her many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She laughed often and was an eternally cheerful woman who will be sorely missed by family, friends and neighbors.She is survived by four children Mildred Brundage of West Palm Beach, FL, Sheryl Couture of Alexandria, LA, Carl Arsenault, Jr., and his wife Terri of Wallingford, CT, and Shirley Williams and her husband Oscar of Whitehall, NY. Grandchildren include Tonya, Alyse, Brian, Tessa, Brent and Austin; great grandchildren include Duff and Darien as well as many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her daughter Carol, brother Henry G. Rau, Jr., and his wife Isabella (Falconer) of Windsor Locks, CT, and her former husband Carl Arsenault.The family will host a socially distanced calling hour at Community Lake, 291 Hall Ave., Wallingford, CT, from 1:00 - 2:00 on Saturday, July 11, 2020. Family and friends are invited to join us for an informal Celebration of Life from 2:00 - 4:00. Burial of the cremation ashes will be in the Center Street Cemetery alongside her beloved daughter Carol at a later date.