Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
203-269-7777
Shirley Kirk
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
Funeral
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Calvary United Pentecostal Church
26 Meadow Street
Wallingford, CT
Shirley L. Kirk


1935 - 2019
Shirley L. Kirk Obituary
Shirley (Lumbra) Kirk, 84, of Wallingford, loving wife of the late Clarence G. Kirk, Sr., passed away October 5, 2019, at Yale New Haven Hospital.

She was born in Richford, VT, June 22, 1935, only daughter of the late Clifton W. and Zoa (Martin) Lumbra and had been employed by Pratt & Whitney Aircraft for many years.

She is survived by her daughter Cindy Jean Connors; her sons, Thomas Connors, Charles Connors and his wife, Mary, James Connors and his wife, Laura, Clarence Kirk, Jr., and his wife, Evelyn, Tom Kirk, and Tony Kirk and his companion, Liz; 17 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, cousins and a wonderful church family. She was predeceased by her brothers, Robert Harold, Lloyd and Clifton Lumbra.

Her family will receive relatives and friends at The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., www.wallingfordfh.com Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. Her funeral will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. at Calvary United Pentecostal Church, 26 Meadow Street, Wallingford. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery in Wallingford. In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory can be made to Closer to Free by visiting their website at www.closertofree.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
