The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Plantsville Funeral Home
975 South Main Street
Plantsville, CT 06479
(860) 621-4656
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Lulis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Lulis

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Shirley Lulis Obituary
Shirley Lulis, 88, of the Plantsville section of Southington, passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at the Jerome Home in New Britain. Shirley was born on June 19, 1930 and was the youngest child of the late Adam and Jadwiga (Radaskewicz) Lulis. She had been a lifelong Southington resident and previously worked at the former Clark Brothers Bolt Company in Southington. Shirley was predeceased by brothers, Adam, John, Stanley, and Vincent Lulis, and sisters, Mary Baraldi and Sophie Hoppe. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation in Shirley's name may be made to the Jerome Home, 975 Corbin Ave., New Britain, CT 06052, who provided such loving care over the last few years.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, March 22, 2019 at the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St., Plantsville. Burial at the Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Southington, will follow. Calling hours will be held before the service from 1 - 2 p.m. at the funeral home. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Plantsville Funeral Home
Download Now