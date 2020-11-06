Shirley Shuihik Juaire, 89, of Meriden, CT, died Tuesday, November 3, 2020. She was the loving widow of Leo R. Juaire who died in June.
She was born in Waterbury, CT, on April 9, 1931 to the late Daniel and Helen (Nester) Shuihik. She was a 1949 graduate of Wilby High School.
The great trajectory of her life was when she met and married Leo on August 1, 1959. They shared a 60 year marriage of constant companionship, humor, and mutual protection. They raised three sons, and eventually enjoyed a long retirement filled with trips to California, the casino, and their favorite destination Cape Cod. They especially enjoyed time spent with their three cherished grandchildren.
She loved retail, both shopping and working. She was a proud 30+ year retiree of JCPenney. She had a thorough and reliable work ethic, and during retirement worked at MidState Medical Center well into her 80's.
She was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox.
She is survived by two sons, Jeffrey Juaire of East Hampton, CT, and Mark Juaire of Quincy, MA, and three grandchildren, Kristin (Ryan) Dugan, Lisa (Jon) Addorisio, and James Jeffrey Juaire. She is also survived by her sister, Roberta (Phillip) Demetri. She was predeceased by a son, Daniel Juaire, in 2009.
The family would like to acknowledge the extraordinary efforts of the Miller Memorial Community for the care and compassion they showed both Leo and Shirley during the last several years.
A joint Mass of Christian Burial for Leo and Shirley will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Angels, St. Joseph Church, 22 Goodwill Avenue in Meriden. Everyone is asked to meet directly at the Church. Burial will immediately follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery. Due to the current pandemic, social distancing and masks are required at church and cemetery. The John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden, is entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com