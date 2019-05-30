With great sadness - one of the greatest mothers, Grammy, GG and friend has passed away May 27, 2019, surrounded by her loving family after a brief illness. Shirley Virginia LeHerissier, 85, of Wallingford, wife of the late Walter E. LeHerissier, mother of Ginny Balesano (Mike), Rick LeHerissier (Carol), Walter LeHerissier, Jr., Bill LeHerissier (Doreen), Lori Landry (Dennis), Al LeHerissier, Marilyn Tricarico (Tom), Sally Rish (Joe); 16 grandchildren; and 11 1/2 great grandchildren.



She is predeceased by brothers, Albert, Arthur, Robert and survived by brothers, Lenny, Joe, Dave, Butch, John and sisters, Betty, Joan and Diane.



She will be missed on a daily basis by countless extended family & friends.



She will forever be remembered for her extreme intelligence and knowledge while playing Scrabble or solving crossword puzzles, making delicious potato pancakes and her willingness to give you the shirt off her back.



Heaven is about to get a whole lot sweeter and sassier.



Her family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., Saturday, June 1, from 2 to 6 p.m. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Sunday at 9 am. Interment will be in St. Laurent Cemetery in Meriden.



In lieu of flowers please make a donation in her memory to . www.wallingfordfh.com Published in The Record-Journal from May 30 to May 31, 2019