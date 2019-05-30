The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-7777
For more information about
Shirley LeHerissier
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
9:00 AM
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley LeHerissier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley V. LeHerissier

Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers

Shirley V. LeHerissier Obituary
With great sadness - one of the greatest mothers, Grammy, GG and friend has passed away May 27, 2019, surrounded by her loving family after a brief illness. Shirley Virginia LeHerissier, 85, of Wallingford, wife of the late Walter E. LeHerissier, mother of Ginny Balesano (Mike), Rick LeHerissier (Carol), Walter LeHerissier, Jr., Bill LeHerissier (Doreen), Lori Landry (Dennis), Al LeHerissier, Marilyn Tricarico (Tom), Sally Rish (Joe); 16 grandchildren; and 11 1/2 great grandchildren.

She is predeceased by brothers, Albert, Arthur, Robert and survived by brothers, Lenny, Joe, Dave, Butch, John and sisters, Betty, Joan and Diane.

She will be missed on a daily basis by countless extended family & friends.

She will forever be remembered for her extreme intelligence and knowledge while playing Scrabble or solving crossword puzzles, making delicious potato pancakes and her willingness to give you the shirt off her back.

Heaven is about to get a whole lot sweeter and sassier.

Her family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., Saturday, June 1, from 2 to 6 p.m. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Sunday at 9 am. Interment will be in St. Laurent Cemetery in Meriden.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation in her memory to . www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from May 30 to May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wallingford Funeral Home
Download Now