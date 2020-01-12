|
Sierrah A. Hallock, 22, of Wallingford, passed away unexpectedly January 8, 2020 at MidState Medical Center.
She was born Meriden on June 17, 1997, the daughter of Erin Rourke of Middletown and Steven Hallock of Meriden.
Sierrah worked as a waitress for area restaurants for several years. She loved horses and was a very talented equestrian with many first-place finishes in her equestrian competitions throughout the Northeast. She also loved animals, her cats, chickens, and her dog Zeus. She enjoyed clamming and fishing, feeding the ducks in the parks with her Grampeo, Rick, watching scary movies, and was an incredibly talented artist. Sierrah loved to spend time with her family and especially her brother and cousins. Sierrah loved her family and friends so much and will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Sierrah was an amazing woman!
In addition to her mother and father, she is survived by her companion, Christopher Pollard; her step-father, Christian Cadieux; her brother, Nolan Cadieux; her maternal grandparents, Rick and Ellen Messina and Dennis and Janet Rourke; her great uncles, Jimmy Anderson, Stephen Messina, and Robert McAdams, and many cousins, especially Mary Anderson.
Sierrah's family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 am with a service to be held at 6:30 pm during calling hours. Interment will be private. For online condolences or directions visit www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020