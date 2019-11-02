|
|
Sophie A. Trawicki, 100, passed away peacefully, at her home and went to join her beloved husband, the late Alfred Trawicki on Tuesday October 29, 2019.
Born on January 9, 1919, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Alice H. (Bogdanski) Krol. A lifelong Meriden resident, Sophie attended St. Stanislaus School and was a parishioner of St. Stanislaus Church. She was employed as an inspector for J.B Coggins Company for 50 years from where she retired. Sophie loved to travel, throughout her lifetime she went on 32 cruises all over the world. In 2019 Mrs. Trawicki celebrated her 100th Birthday with her family and friends whom she loved dearly.
Sophie is survived by her daughter-in-law Linda L. Trawicki; her grandchildren: Elizabeth Trawicki, Kenneth S. Trawicki and his wife Jacquelyn; her great-grandson Kenneth S. Trawicki, Jr. and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son Kenneth A. Trawicki and two sisters: Josephine Krol and Anna Blazejowski.
Her funeral will be held on Monday November 4th at 9:30 a.m. from the Stempien Funeral Home, 450 Broad St., Meriden when the funeral cortege will proceed to St. Stanislaus Church for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Monday morning from 8:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. at the Stempien Funeral Home. To send an online expression of sympathy please visit www.stempienfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Sophie A. Trawicki may be made to , PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142 or [email protected]
Published in The Record-Journal on Nov. 2, 2019