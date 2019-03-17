Sophia R. Burgess, 93, wife of the late Bernard R. Burgess, died on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Miller Memorial after a brief illness. Born in New Britain on Feb. 28, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Cesare and Sebastiana (Guiliano) Rossetto. She was a longtime Meriden resident and a parishioner of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church.



Sophia is survived by one daughter, Marianne Burgess; two sons, David B. Burgess and his wife, Paulette, and James A. Burgess, and his wife, Lisa; four grandchildren, Shannon Bakaysa (Mike), Christopher Burgess (Jennifer), Jeffrey Burgess (Michele) and Jarod Burgess (Sharolin); and seven great-grandchildren, Aidan, Michael, Maryssa, Abrianna, Evan, Lanalyn, and Rachel. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Vincenzo Rossetto; and her sister, Yolanda "Lucy" Murray.



The funeral will be held on Tuesday, March 19 at 10:30 a.m. from the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 E. Main St., Meriden and at 11 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Angels, Mt. Carmel Campus, for a Mass of Christian burial. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday prior to the service from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation, P.O. Box 515, Northampton, MA 01061-0515; or to , Dept. 4183, P.O. Box 650309, Dallas, TX 75265. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com.