The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stempien Funeral Home, Inc.
450 Broad Street
Meriden, CT 06450
(203) 235-9181
Calling hours
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Stempien Funeral Home, Inc.
450 Broad Street
Meriden, CT 06450
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
9:00 AM
Stempien Funeral Home, Inc.
450 Broad Street
Meriden, CT 06450
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Stanislaus Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Sophie Popieniek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sophie F. Popieniek


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sophie F. Popieniek Obituary
Sophie F. Popieniek, 90, beloved wife of the late Frank S. Popieniek passed away peacefully on Wednesday November 20, 2019 at Masonicare.

Born on March 10, 1929 in New Haven, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Antoinette (Jacek) Furtak. Sophie was a longtime resident of Meriden. She was a parishioner of St. Stanislaus Church and was employed as a bookkeeper for the Connecticut State Police Department from where she retired. Sophie was an active member of the Polish Falcons of America, Nest 68 and the recipient of the Legion of Honor Gold Cross. A loving Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother, Sophie will be greatly missed.

Mrs. Popieniek is survived by her son Joseph P. Popieniek and his wife Laurie of Meriden; two daughters: Charlene O'Connor and her husband Richard of NJ, Marcia Firmin and her husband Gary of Plainville; and three cherished grandchildren: Michael O'Connor and his wife Kristy of NJ, Jennifer Lee and her husband John of Prospect, David Firmin of Plainville and four cherished great grandchildren: Charles John and Carina O'Connor, Bennett and Ella Lee. She was predeceased by her infant daughter Janet Popieniek; four brothers: Joseph, Edward, Leon and Thaddeus Furtak and a sister Jane Kafka.

Her funeral will be held on Monday November 25th at 9:00 a.m. from the Stempien Funeral Home, 450 Broad St., Meriden when the funeral cortege will proceed to St. Stanislaus Church for a Mass of Christian burial at 9:30 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Sunday, November 24th from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the Stempien Funeral Home. To send an online expression of sympathy please visit www.stempienfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Sophie Popieniek may be made to the Dr. TA Starzynski Scholarship. The Polish Falcons of America, c/o the Dr. TA Starzynski Scholarship, 1016 Greentree Rd., Suite 201, Pittsburgh, PA 15220.
Published in The Record-Journal from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sophie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stempien Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -