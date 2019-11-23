|
|
Sophie F. Popieniek, 90, beloved wife of the late Frank S. Popieniek passed away peacefully on Wednesday November 20, 2019 at Masonicare.
Born on March 10, 1929 in New Haven, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Antoinette (Jacek) Furtak. Sophie was a longtime resident of Meriden. She was a parishioner of St. Stanislaus Church and was employed as a bookkeeper for the Connecticut State Police Department from where she retired. Sophie was an active member of the Polish Falcons of America, Nest 68 and the recipient of the Legion of Honor Gold Cross. A loving Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother, Sophie will be greatly missed.
Mrs. Popieniek is survived by her son Joseph P. Popieniek and his wife Laurie of Meriden; two daughters: Charlene O'Connor and her husband Richard of NJ, Marcia Firmin and her husband Gary of Plainville; and three cherished grandchildren: Michael O'Connor and his wife Kristy of NJ, Jennifer Lee and her husband John of Prospect, David Firmin of Plainville and four cherished great grandchildren: Charles John and Carina O'Connor, Bennett and Ella Lee. She was predeceased by her infant daughter Janet Popieniek; four brothers: Joseph, Edward, Leon and Thaddeus Furtak and a sister Jane Kafka.
Her funeral will be held on Monday November 25th at 9:00 a.m. from the Stempien Funeral Home, 450 Broad St., Meriden when the funeral cortege will proceed to St. Stanislaus Church for a Mass of Christian burial at 9:30 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Sunday, November 24th from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the Stempien Funeral Home. To send an online expression of sympathy please visit www.stempienfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Sophie Popieniek may be made to the Dr. TA Starzynski Scholarship. The Polish Falcons of America, c/o the Dr. TA Starzynski Scholarship, 1016 Greentree Rd., Suite 201, Pittsburgh, PA 15220.
Published in The Record-Journal from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019