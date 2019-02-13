The Record-Journal Obituaries
John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
203-235-3338
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Faustina Parish, St. Stanislaus Church
Sophie M. Crosson, 101, wife of the late Clayton Crosson, passed away peacefully at the Westfield Care and Rehabilitation Center in Meriden on Tuesday, February 12, 2019.

Sophie was born in Meriden on April 28, 1917, the daughter of the late John and Sophie Mozdziak. She was a Meriden resident most of her life attending St. Stanislaus School and Meriden High School. She was a parishioner of St. Stanislaus Church. Mrs. Crosson graduated from the School of Nursing at Holyoke Hospital in Holyoke, MA. Sophie spent her entire career at the Meriden Wallingford Hospital, retiring in 1983.

Mrs. Crosson is survived by her two sisters Beatrice Pugsley of Hartford, CT and Stephanie Casner of Maine; her brother Edward and his wife June Mozdziak of North Carolina and her sister-in-law Mrs. Henry (Elizabeth) Mozdziak of Meriden, CT. Aunt Sophie was cared for by her devoted nephew John Mozdziak of Meriden, CT, nieces Cynthia (Manuel) Albiach of Southington, CT and Paula (Edward) Smyth of Waccabuc, NY. She is also survived by many other nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be held on Friday, February 15, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. from the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main Street, Meriden and at 11 a.m. at St. Faustina Parish, St. Stanislaus Church, for a Mass of Christian Burial. Burial will be in Walnut Grove Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. prior to Mass. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com.
