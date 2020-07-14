1/
Sophie Maryann Czarny
11/4/1923 - 7/7/2020
Sophie Maryann Czarny, 96, departed this life on July 7, 2020 at Skyview Center.

Sophie was born in New Britain, on November 4, 1923 to the late Peter and Eva (Lodzinski) Czarny.

She will be remembered as a good friend.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 10:30 AM at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 382 Hope Hill Rd., Yalesville. Interment will follow at Saint John Cemetery in Wallingford. There are no calling hours. The B.C. Bailey Funeral Home, 273 South Elm Street, Wallingford has been entrusted with the arrangements. To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.BaileyCares.com



Published in The Record-Journal on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
B.C. Bailey Funeral Home
273 South Elm Street
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-4630
