The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beecher and Bennett Flatow Funeral Home
48 Cook Avenue
Meriden, CT 06451
(203) 235-4152
Resources
More Obituaries for Sophie Wade
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sophie S. Wade

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sophie S. Wade Obituary
Sophie S. Wade, 93, passed away on June 8, 2019 at Masonic. She is survived by daughter Nancy (Steve) Disbrow; sons Lucas and William; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sister Stephanie Strout; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by husband Bernard; great-grandson Colton; her parents, sisters and a brother. She joins them again dancing polkas. Funeral arrangements are private and in the care of Beecher & Bennett-Flatow Funeral Home.
Published in The Record-Journal from June 12 to June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beecher and Bennett Flatow Funeral Home
Download Now