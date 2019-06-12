|
Sophie S. Wade, 93, passed away on June 8, 2019 at Masonic. She is survived by daughter Nancy (Steve) Disbrow; sons Lucas and William; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sister Stephanie Strout; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by husband Bernard; great-grandson Colton; her parents, sisters and a brother. She joins them again dancing polkas. Funeral arrangements are private and in the care of Beecher & Bennett-Flatow Funeral Home.
Published in The Record-Journal from June 12 to June 13, 2019