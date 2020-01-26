The Record-Journal Obituaries
Services
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
860-628-2293
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
Stanislao Martone Obituary
Stanislao "Stanley" Martone, 87, of Meriden, passed away on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. He was the husband of Michelina (Caiazzo) Martone.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter Maria Neve Picone and her husband Angelo of Meriden; his son Eduardo Martone and wife Rosa of Meriden; grandchildren Michelle Graves and her husband David, Stanley Martone and his wife Alexa, Francesco Picone, Michael Picone, Daniel Picone, Nicholas Martone; and great-grandchildren Gavianna, Luca, and Gianna. Stanley also leaves behind two brothers and a sister in Italy.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, Jan.28th at 10 am from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington to Our Lady of Mt Carmel Church 109 Goodwill Ave, Meriden at 11 am. Calling hours will be on Monday from 5-8 pm. Burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery.

For online condolences please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com
Published in The Record-Journal on Jan. 26, 2020
