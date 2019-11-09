|
Stanley J. "Ski" Gradzewicz, the beloved husband for 62 years of Catherine Alvaro Gradzewicz, passed away on November 6, 2019.
Ski was born in Lawrence, Massachusetts. He was the son of the late Stanley and Mary Schruender Gradzewicz and the brother of Tom and Don Gradzewicz and Judy Salkovitz. After graduation, he joined the Navy and proudly served his country during the Korean War. After meeting Cathy, he moved to Connecticut and worked at New Departure Hyatt. He was fortunate enough to begin his career when computers were first introduced into the industry and went on to educate his coworkers and family on basic operations. He enjoyed sharing his expertise.
Ski possessed a lifelong appreciation for music and the arts and had an eclectic collection of both. An avid reader, history buff and NatGeo fan, he was the go-to for his grandchildren for their school projects. Ski enjoyed "working out" with his friends at the Y, traveling with his family and good friend Father Robert Tucker, days at the shore with the Clinton Beach Crew and time with his cherished family and faithful companion Gracie.
Besides his wife and siblings, Ski is survived by his children Gail (Rob) Kallinich, Bill (Lang) Gradzewicz and Maureen Gradzewicz, his grandchildren SFC Joseph (Amanda) Gradzewicz, Megan Gradzewicz, Bill, Jim(Kayla) and Molly Kallinich, Mei Lin and Jack Gradzewicz and great- grandchildren Adam DeCamp and Amelia Rose Gradzewicz. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law Mary Rose Salomone and Fran Gradzewicz, daughter-in-law Lisa Gradzewicz, and by his many cousins, nieces and nephews. Ski held a special place in his heart for Lori Bellis, MJ Palardy, Katie Morissette, Yolanda Salomone and the Beaumier 'girls.' He was sadly predeceased by his son SFC Joseph S. Gradzewicz and his nephew Danny Salomone.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be held on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 9:30 am at Our Lady Queen of Angels, St. Joseph Campus, 22 Goodwill Avenue, Meriden. Everyone is asked to meet directly at the church. Burial with military honors will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Sunday, November 10th at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden from 1 to 4pm.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ski's memory may be made to Franciscan Home Care and Hospice, 267 Finch Avenue, Meriden CT 06451. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Nov. 9, 2019