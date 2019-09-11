|
Stanley Joseph Klik, 88, passed away peacefully September 5, 2019 in Roanoke, VA. He was the husband and best friend of Nancy (Kennedy) for 65 years.
Stanley was born in Stamford, CT and then moved to Fairfield, CT to raise his family. He retired from The Southern New England Telephone Company after 38 years; after which he moved to Moneta, VA. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean conflict from 1950-1954.
He was a very wise and caring father and grandfather, as well as an avid New York Yankees and New York Giants fan. As long as everyone else was happy, he was happy. He will be deeply missed.
He is survived by his wife and children, Gary Klik (Susan) of VA, Kevin Klik (Jean) of VA, Gerald Klik of VA, Kenneth Klik (Darcy) of Fairfield, CT, Suzanne Shields (Don) of Meriden, CT, Donna Klik of Branford, CT, Scott Klik (Amy) of VA, ten grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Record-Journal from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019