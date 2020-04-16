|
Stanley P. Gura IV, 34, of Wallingford, passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday, April 14, 2020.
Stanley was born in New Haven, May 23, 1985, a son of Stanley P. Gura III and his wife Suzanne of Meriden and Susan (Spencer) Lincoln and her husband Harold of Wallingford. Stan was a 2003 graduate of Maloney High School and was employed as a chef. He will be remembered for his love of cooking and animals, especially cats.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his 3 brothers Joseph Lincoln, Ryan Lincoln and Robert Gura; his maternal grandmother Joan Spencer; many aunts and uncles including James Spencer, Salvatore DeCola, William (Susan) Spencer, Deborah Spencer, Daniel (April) Gura, Mary (Dave) Emerling, and Diane (Eric) Levy; several loving cousins; and friends including his best friend J. Gabriel Perez. He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents Stanley P. Gura, Jr., and Marilyn (Alexander) Gura; his aunt Joanne Marie Gura; his uncle Thomas Spencer; and his cousin, whom he loved and adored Elizabeth Spencer.
A Celebration of Life will be held this summer. Gifts in memory of Stan may be sent to the Meriden Humane Society, 311 Murdock Ave., Meriden, CT 06451. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext. For online condolences visit: www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020