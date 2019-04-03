|
Stanley Rosick, Jr., formerly of Wallingford, died February 2, 2019, in California, his home for 57 years. He was born on June 13, 1935, the son of the late Stanley and Mildred Rosick.
Stan was passionate about electronics, music and gourmet cooking. Although he suffered polio as a teenager, he never let the effects slow him down nor his zest for living.
He is predeceased by his sister Jean Rosick. He is survived by brothers Ted Rosick and Tom Rosick and by sisters Kay Kearns and Irene Frank, many nieces, nephews and in-laws.
A memorial mass will be held on April 6, 2019, at 11 a.m., at St. Faustina Church, formerly St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, on North Orchard Street, Wallingford.
