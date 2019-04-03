The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallingford Funeral Home - Wallingford
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
203-269-7777
For more information about
Stanley Rosick
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Stanley Rosick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stanley Rosick Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Stanley Rosick Jr. Obituary
Stanley Rosick, Jr., formerly of Wallingford, died February 2, 2019, in California, his home for 57 years. He was born on June 13, 1935, the son of the late Stanley and Mildred Rosick.

Stan was passionate about electronics, music and gourmet cooking. Although he suffered polio as a teenager, he never let the effects slow him down nor his zest for living.

He is predeceased by his sister Jean Rosick. He is survived by brothers Ted Rosick and Tom Rosick and by sisters Kay Kearns and Irene Frank, many nieces, nephews and in-laws.

A memorial mass will be held on April 6, 2019, at 11 a.m., at St. Faustina Church, formerly St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, on North Orchard Street, Wallingford.
Published in The Record-Journal from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now