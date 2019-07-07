The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Wallingford Funeral Home - Wallingford
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
203-269-7777
Stasia Dymarczyk
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Fatima Church
More Obituaries for Stasia Dymarczyk
Stasia Dymarczyk


1933 - 2019
Stasia Dymarczyk Obituary
Stasia Mytych Dymarczyk, 86, of Wallingford, died Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at her home. She was the beloved wife of 41 years to the late Stephen C. Dymarczyk.

She was born in Hartford, Feb. 6, 1933, a daughter of the late John and Mary (Draus) Mytyck, and was a parishioner of Our Lady of Fatima Church.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Daniel S. and Suzanne Dymarczyk, of Wallingford; her sisters, Helen (Mrs. Edward) Gwork and Jen (Mrs. Stephen) Gladczuk; her brothers, John Mytyck and Lenny Mytyck; her sister-in-law, Theresa (Mrs. Dominic) Pedrolini; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister-in-law, Patty Mytyck.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 9, at 11 a.m. directly at Our Lady of Fatima Church. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory may be sent to Our Lady of Fatima Church, 382 Hope Hill Road, Yalesville, CT 06492. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home.

www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal on July 7, 2019
