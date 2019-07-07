Stasia Mytych Dymarczyk, 86, of Wallingford, died Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at her home. She was the beloved wife of 41 years to the late Stephen C. Dymarczyk.



She was born in Hartford, Feb. 6, 1933, a daughter of the late John and Mary (Draus) Mytyck, and was a parishioner of Our Lady of Fatima Church.



She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Daniel S. and Suzanne Dymarczyk, of Wallingford; her sisters, Helen (Mrs. Edward) Gwork and Jen (Mrs. Stephen) Gladczuk; her brothers, John Mytyck and Lenny Mytyck; her sister-in-law, Theresa (Mrs. Dominic) Pedrolini; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister-in-law, Patty Mytyck.



A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 9, at 11 a.m. directly at Our Lady of Fatima Church. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory may be sent to Our Lady of Fatima Church, 382 Hope Hill Road, Yalesville, CT 06492. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home.



