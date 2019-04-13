The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
860-628-2293
Calling hours
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
8:00 AM
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
9:00 AM
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
View Map
Steffie Winarski Obituary
Steffie (Kromas) Winarski, 95, of Southington passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at the Summit at Plantsville. She was the beloved wife of the late Chester Winarski.

Born October 22, 1923 in Alden, PA, she was the daughter of the late Felix and Antoinette (Balivider) Kromas.

Steffie moved to Southington in 1945 and has resided here since. She was a parishioner of the Immaculate Conception Church and was a secretary for Pratt & Whitney for over 20 years retiring in 1985. Steffie was the Matriarch of her family she was always there whenever you needed her. Chet and Steffie won the CT Lottery many years ago.

She was predeceased by two brothers, Joseph and Edward Sweeney and five sisters, Anna Troyan, Mary Sabol, Verna Gorosko, Sophie Verazin and Josephine Pauletti.

She is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great great-nieces and great great-nephews.

Her family would like to thank the Summit for all the wonderful care given to Steffie.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, April 16th at 9 a.m. at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington. Burial will follow at the Immaculate Conception Cemetery. Memorial calling hours will be prior to the service starting at 8 a.m. for online condolences and directions please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019
