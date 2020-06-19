Stella B. Florian
1939 - 2020
Stella (Bobrowiecki) Florian, 81, of Southington, passed away after her courageous battle with ovarian cancer at her home on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. She was surrounded by her loving children. Stella was born on January 21, 1939 in Southington to the late Stanley and Helen (Marcheski) Bobrowiecki and has been a lifelong Southington resident. Stella was a longtime parishioner of the Immaculate Conception Church. Her faith kept her strong throughout her lifetime. She enjoyed spending summers at her home in Blue Hill, Maine and winters visiting with her sisters and brothers on Hollywood Beach, FL. She will be remembered for her beautiful smile and her strength to overcome her greatest loss, her beloved "Finny." Stella is survived by her children, Dewayne and Eddie Florian, Lorenda and Ty DiMeo, Dana and Darci Florian, Melissa and Michael Robarge, and Kyle and Laura Florian. Spending her time with her 12 grandchildren & 3 great grand children were some of her most cherished memories. She also leaves behind her sister, Felicia Michanczyk of Southington. In addition to her husband Jonathan B. Florian, Stella was predeceased by her son, Jonathan J. Florian and two brothers, John Bobrowiecki and Raymond Bobrowiecki and sister, Edna Salvatore. Donations in Stella's memory may be made to American Cancer Society ((https://donate3.cancer.org) and For Goodness Sake (https://www.forgoodnessake.org) Funeral services will be private at the request of the family. A celebration of her life will be planned for a later date. For online condolences, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.



Published in The Record-Journal on Jun. 19, 2020.
