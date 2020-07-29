Stephen A. Cassidy, 46, of Meriden died suddenly on Sunday, July 26, 2020.
He was born in Meriden December 10, 1973, son of Michael and Bridget (Bridie Duignan) Cassidy. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister Marie (John) House of Wethersfield, brothers Michael Cassidy, Jr. and Brendan Cassidy of Meriden, and Sean (Christine) Cassidy of Higganum, CT.
Stephen was a retired State of Connecticut Judicial Marshal, a job he held for more than 20 years. He loved classic rock, southern rock, and blues music. He was an avid Red Sox fan, and enjoyed playing pool, darts, and fishing. He had a masterful touch with food, lovingly preparing meals from the grill or stir-fried delights for family dinners. He had an instant rapport with children and dogs, a result of his loving and gentle nature. He lived with Juvenile Diabetes since age 4 and, sadly, struggled with substance abuse, diseases that contributed to his premature death. He lost his long struggle to achieve and maintain sobriety, leaving his family and friends brokenhearted.
He is also survived by his beloved nieces and nephews, Grace, Rory, Anna, Reese, Ian, Kellen, Cormac, and Fintan, who will miss him greatly, as well as the grilled teriyaki chicken legs that he made by the dozens, and his RC cars that he ran on the street for hours of entertainment. He also leaves many aunts, uncles, and cousins who grieve his loss.
The family requests that friends refrain from home visits during this time as Covid 19 remains a serious concern for them.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at Sacred Heart Cemetery, 250 Gypsy Lane, Meriden, CT. Family and friends may call at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden prior to the service on Thursday morning from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, please note that masks are mandatory, visitors are asked to pay their respects promptly, be mindful of social distancing and the funeral home occupancy is 25 people inside at a time. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com
.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to your Local Food Bank or Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, 20 Batterson Park Rd # 302, Farmington, CT 06032