Stephen A. Filo, 65, passed away on November 8, 2020. He was born in Meriden on June 10, 1955, son of the late Louis and Helen (Basa) Filo. Stephen spent many years as a taxi driver but most recently worked as a security guard at Honeywell in Northford. He was a member of the American Legion Post 45 in Meriden. Stephen is survived by his sister Carol Lamb and her husband Donald of Meriden; and nephews Bob and Michael Lamb.
Relatives and friends are invited to a graveside committal service for Stephen on Friday, November 13 at 10:00am at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Meriden. Masks and social distancing measures will be observed. Beecher & Bennett-Flatow Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements. To share a condolence with Stephen's family, please visit www.beecherandbennett.com
.