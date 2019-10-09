|
|
Stephen H. Bzdyra died October 04, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital, son of the late Alexander and Teofila (Banas) Bzdyra, predeceased by nephew Zachary Bzdyra and sister Aleksandra Bzdyra, survived by sister Barbara Bzdyra and brother Frank Bzdyra, sister-in-law Donna Bzdyra, nephews Cazimir Bzdyra and companion Lee Dumas and Samuel Bzdyra and his wife Mary-Kate (Pomian) Bzdyra and their daughters Harper and Laurel. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Stanislaus Church, 9 Eld St., New Haven, CT, at 9 a.m., Saturday, October 12, 2019. Committal to follow at St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Ann St. Ext., Meriden, CT. All are invited to gather after the committal at PNA Park at 171 N Plains Hwy, Wallingford, CT. Contributions may be made to St. Jude Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Record-Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019