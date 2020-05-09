Stephen Joseph Cichon, Jr., passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at the Regency House in Wallingford. He was predeceased by his loving wife Irene Jeannette (Burdacki) Cichon in 2009. Born on May 20, 1927 in Middletown, he was the son of the late Stephen Cichon, Sr. and Josephine (Rozanska) Cichon.
Steve was a graduate of St. Sebastian's School and Woodrow Wilson High School, Class of 1945. He proudly served in the U.S. Army. He met his wife while playing basketball. Steve at St. Sebastian and Irene at St. Stanislaus. On June 21, 1952 he married Irene, his wife of 56 incredible years. The couple moved to Meriden where they began their family. He was a parishioner of St. Stanislaus Church and worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 31 years from where he retired. Steve also spent many years doing plumbing for various small businesses around the Meriden Wallingford area. He was an avid fan of UCONN Women's Basketball, the Red Sox and NE Patriots. Steve especially cherished time with his family at their summer homes in Old Saybrook and South Kingston. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend to everyone he met. His high school yearbook quote sums him up perfectly "Laugh and the world laughs with you".
He is survived by his daughter Pamela M. Cichon of MD; son Kevin Cichon of FL; granddaughter Melissa Schnepp of NYC and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his brothers: John, Joseph, Walter and Raymond Cichon. The family expresses their deepest thanks and appreciation to the staff at Regency House of Wallingford where he lived for the past 5 years.
His graveside service with Military Honors is private. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Stempien Funeral Home, 450 Broad St., Meriden. To send an online expression of sympathy please visit www.ssrfuneralhomes.com. A funeral mass and a celebration of his life will take place at a later date. Donations in memory of Stephen Cichon may be made to the Regency House, 181 East Main St., Wallingford, CT 06492.
Published in The Record-Journal from May 9 to May 10, 2020.