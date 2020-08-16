1/1
Steven Chasse
1955 - 2020
Steven Chasse, 64, of Meriden, formerly of Wallingford, died of natural causes on Monday, July 27, 2020. He graduated from Mark T. Sheehan H.S. then settled in Meriden, CT, for the remainder of his life. He was an avid Yankee and Patriot fan. Steven was always known to have his dogs along side him. He ran an exterminating business and was known as the "Bug Man" throughout CT. He was very active in the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and participated in many walk-a-thons and fundraisers. He is survived by his loving daughter, Sarah Marie Chasse and her mother Donna Legge Gemmell; his brothers, Gary Chasse and his wife Terri-Kaye, Wayne Chasse, Michael Chasse, Rodney Chasse and his wife Pamela; and many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents, Marie and Clarence Chasse. Due to the current pandemic, a memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers gifts in his memory may be sent to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (cff.org). Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home. www.wallingfordfh.com



Published in The Record-Journal from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
2032697777
6 entries
August 14, 2020
Extremely sorry to learn of Steve's passing. We worked together for many years, played racketball together, rode motorcycles, had a few beers & just hung out with each other. Rest in peace Steve! Norm Elliott
Norman Elliott
Coworker
August 12, 2020
Steve will be always remembered as a good friend and always had an upbeat outlook on life. Each year he would come to our house to kill bugs and kill a few beers with me. May he rest in peace.
Michael Pyskaty
Friend
August 11, 2020
So sorry to hear about Steve passing.He was a great friend that I’ve know for many years. We worked together & did so many of the walks for his daughter. Condolences to the family, RIP Steve ❤
Margie (Preisner) Dubuc
Friend
August 11, 2020
Steven was such a nice guy I was sorry to see him pass away.
Ann Alessi
Friend
August 11, 2020
Steven and I were friends for 52 years. We met at the Wallingford Boys Club at the age of 12. I worked under him for 27 yrs as an exterminator. We always had fun battling over the Red Sox and Yankees. I knew his Mom and Dad, and I know his brothers and their families. I miss you already my friend. I will always remember you. Love ya MAN!
John Ahern
Friend
August 11, 2020
Sarah and Family, We are so sorry for your loss and thinking of you at this difficult time.
Jeff and Tammy Jenkins
Friend
