Steven Chasse, 64, of Meriden, formerly of Wallingford, died of natural causes on Monday, July 27, 2020. He graduated from Mark T. Sheehan H.S. then settled in Meriden, CT, for the remainder of his life. He was an avid Yankee and Patriot fan. Steven was always known to have his dogs along side him. He ran an exterminating business and was known as the "Bug Man" throughout CT. He was very active in the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and participated in many walk-a-thons and fundraisers. He is survived by his loving daughter, Sarah Marie Chasse and her mother Donna Legge Gemmell; his brothers, Gary Chasse and his wife Terri-Kaye, Wayne Chasse, Michael Chasse, Rodney Chasse and his wife Pamela; and many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents, Marie and Clarence Chasse. Due to the current pandemic, a memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers gifts in his memory may be sent to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (cff.org
). Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home. www.wallingfordfh.com