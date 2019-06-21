Steven Wrobel, 56, passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at the Rocky Hill Veterans Home after a battle with Multiple Sclerosis. He was born in Meriden on December 13, 1962 and graduated from Maloney High School in 1980. Steven spent 2 years in the U.S. Army and loved the people he met and the places he traveled while in the service. He returned to Meriden for several years before relocating to Florida where he was a Real Estate Appraiser and certified Beach Bum. Steven had a huge heart and loved to have a good time. He was a great artist, dancer and story teller. Steven had special love for animals, women and music.



Steven is survived by his mother Jacqueline (Gates) Wrobel, his brother Michael Wrobel, both of Meriden, his sister, Julie Maguder, her husband, Jeff and their children, Molly and Luke, all of Berlin, his nephew Maxwell Wrobel of Meriden, and The Spendolini Family of Berlin, Joyce Hall of Meriden and many lifelong friends. He was predeceased by his father John Wrobel of Meriden.



Friends may call at the Health Care Center Chapel at the Department of Veterans Affairs, 287 West Street, Rocky Hill from 9:00-10:00 am on Monday, June 24th followed by a brief service at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers donations in Steven's memory can be made to the Department of Veterans Affairs Recreation Department, 287 West Street, Rocky Hill, CT 06067. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com. Published in The Record-Journal on June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary