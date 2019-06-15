Steven E. Bozuchowski, 68, of Wallingford, husband of Delores (Bilyak) Bozuchowski, passed away June 12, 2019 at MidState Medical Center after a brief illness.



He was born in Meriden on March 3, 1951, a son of the late Edward and Mildred (Hall) Bozuchowski.



He served in the United States National Guard and worked as a plumber for George Mack Plumbing and then for Pratt & Whitney for many years until retiring.



The family would like to thank the staff of the Critical Care Unit at MidState Medical Center for the excellent care and compassion they gave Steven during his stay there.



In addition to his wife, Delores, he is survived by his daughter, Lisa Bozuchowski of Wallingford; and his step-son, Jason Noyes and his wife, Suzy of Tamworth, NH.



All services are private and are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main Street Ext., Wallingford.