Steven O. Perry, 49, passed away at home unexpectedly on Monday, May 6, 2019. Born in Meriden on January 21, 1970, he was the son of Anibal Rios and the late Susan Perry. He had resided in Meriden. Steve was currently employed by Hartford Hospital where he had many responsibilities as a patient care assistant and secretary.



Steven enjoyed all types of movies at the theater, fine wine and good food. He also loved shopping for antiques and plants. He loved collecting unicorns. He loved being surrounded by people at all times, hugging people and comforting anyone he came across. He loved Judy Garland and Over the Rainbow.



A generous and selfless soul who got along with everybody, Steve was the life of the party. He enjoyed the finer things in life and loved shopping for others. He was a night owl who enjoyed the night life with his friends. His favorite television shows were The Amazing Race and Survivor, a showcase of his competitive personality. He took pleasure in collecting DVDs and adored Christmas and the holidays. Steve also loved old school cartoons. He was a great caretaker of his potted plants, some lasting more than 15 years!



Besides his father, he is survived by his three sisters, Jennifer Colon and her boyfriend James, Melissa Rios and her husband Michael and Lali Rios; his four brothers, Kevin Brady, Keith Brady, Jose Colon and Norman Brady; his many nieces and nephews; and his two birds. He is also survived by two very special friends, Renee Dewey and Felix Correa, who were inseparable and many special cousins, especially Nancy Brady. He was predeceased by his brother, Michael Brady.



Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral service to be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 8 p.m. at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main Street, Meriden. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, 250 Gypsy Lane, Meriden, CT 06450 on Saturday, May 11th at 10 a.m. Everyone is asked to meet directly at the cemetery. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Friday prior to the service from 5 to 8 p.m. Contributions in Steve's memory may be made to the Meriden Humane Society, 311 Murdock Avenue, Meriden, CT 06450. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com. Published in The Record-Journal from May 9 to May 10, 2019