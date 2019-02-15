|
|
Steven Tyler Luongo, 29, of Wallingford, passed away peacefully into the arms of his Eternal Father early in the morning of February 13, 2019, at Yale New Haven Hospital with his mother by his side.
He attended Mark T. Sheehan high school. A lover of video games, wrestling, and an avid Miami Dolphins fan, he could be found streaming on Twitter or watching football.
He is survived by his mother, Kathy (Verneris) Luongo, his father, Bennie Luongo and his partner Lynne Pritchard, his brother Anthony Luongo and his paternal grandfather Bennie Luongo Sr., as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and his dear cat Smokey.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to help cover the cost of Steve's final expenses.
A visitation period will be held Sunday, February 17, at the Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main Street Ext., from 10am-1pm. www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal on Feb. 15, 2019