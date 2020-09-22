1/1
Stuart F. Lyon Jr.
1975 - 2020
Stuart F. Lyon, Jr., 45, of Wallingford passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 19th, 2020 at Yale-New Hospital/St. Raphael campus with his family by his side. He was the beloved husband of Sandy Coker Lyon. Stuart was born in New Haven on June 2, 1975 and was the son of Stuart F. Lyon, Sr. and the late Alice M. Romans Lyon. He was a graduate of Lyman Hall High School. Stuart had worked for Stop & Shop for the past 26 years and was a member of the United Food & Commercial Workers Union Local 919. He enjoyed carpentry, the outdoors (especially camping), his ATV, was a NY Giants and NY Mets fan. Father to AJ. Brother of Susan Lyon, Tracy Bottone and her husband Pat. Uncle of Eric Bottone. Also survived by his god daughter Isabela Kelly, uncle Kenneth Romans and his wife Diane, aunt Reva St. Hilaire, several beloved family, very close friends and his dog Stallone.

The visiting hours will be Wednesday, Sept. 23rd from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. His funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Thursday morning, Sept. 24th at 10:30 to Church of the Resurrection, Wallingford for a Mass of Christian burial at 11:00. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Autism Services and Resources of CT at: asrc/donation.jsp www.northhavenfuneral.com



MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
SEP
24
Funeral
10:30 AM
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
SEP
24
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Church of the Resurrection
Memories & Condolences
6 entries
September 21, 2020
Stu was one in a million. He was genuine, and kind, just because he was. He was a bright spot in those tough high school days. And anytime I saw him it was always a warm smile and a kind word. “Stuuy”-unforgettable- so blessed to have known you. Im so sorry to Stu’s family and friends. Rest In Peace Stu.
Audrey
Audrey
Friend
September 21, 2020
A beautiful man. And dear friend. We will miss you . Stu we will hold you close at heart always ❤ Harvey & Lee Izaguirre. God Bless
Leona Izaguirre
Friend
September 21, 2020
Rest in piece my friend it was a pleasure working with you in 2633 you will be missed. My prayers are with your family
Lauri cretella
Coworker
September 21, 2020
Crushing. Stu had a heart of gold and was an inspiration to me. I’m a better person for having known him.

Condolences to the family and friends that he was so dear to.
Rich Myers
Friend
September 21, 2020
He will be missed. Always a gentleman with a fun personality. My deepest Sympathy to his Wife ,son and to his Father. My thoughts are with you Love Donna Studdard
Donna Studdard
Acquaintance
September 21, 2020
You will be missed! Rest in peace my friend.
Brian Stober
Friend
