Stuart F. Lyon, Jr., 45, of Wallingford passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 19th, 2020 at Yale-New Hospital/St. Raphael campus with his family by his side. He was the beloved husband of Sandy Coker Lyon. Stuart was born in New Haven on June 2, 1975 and was the son of Stuart F. Lyon, Sr. and the late Alice M. Romans Lyon. He was a graduate of Lyman Hall High School. Stuart had worked for Stop & Shop for the past 26 years and was a member of the United Food & Commercial Workers Union Local 919. He enjoyed carpentry, the outdoors (especially camping), his ATV, was a NY Giants and NY Mets fan. Father to AJ. Brother of Susan Lyon, Tracy Bottone and her husband Pat. Uncle of Eric Bottone. Also survived by his god daughter Isabela Kelly, uncle Kenneth Romans and his wife Diane, aunt Reva St. Hilaire, several beloved family, very close friends and his dog Stallone.
The visiting hours will be Wednesday, Sept. 23rd from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. His funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Thursday morning, Sept. 24th at 10:30 to Church of the Resurrection, Wallingford for a Mass of Christian burial at 11:00. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Autism Services and Resources of CT at: asrc/donation.jsp www.northhavenfuneral.com