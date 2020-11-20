Stuart F. Lyon, Sr., 75, of Wallingford passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at his home. He was the beloved husband of the late Alice M. Romans Lyon. Stuart was born in New Haven on January 21, 1945 and was the son of the late Stuart G. and Lillian M. Crandall Lyon. He served his country faithfully in the US Army during the Vietnam era. Stuart had worked for Eagle Leasing for over 30 years. He was a 4th degree member and Past Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus, Father Donaher Council. Stuart enjoyed bowling, fishing, playing greed, taking frequent trips to the casino but most of all being with his family who he loved unconditionally. Father of Susan Lyon and Tracy Bottone (Pat). Father in law of Sandy Coker-Lyon. Grandfather of AJ Barriger and Eric Bottone. Brother of Reva Santanelli and the late Earl Lyon. Brother in law of Kenneth Romans (Diane) and Judith Lyon. Also survived by many loved nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his son this past September Stuart F. Lyon, Jr.
The visiting hours will be Friday, Nov. 20th (TODAY) from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. His funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Saturday morning, Nov. 21st at 10:30 to Church of the Resurrection, Wallingford for a Mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 11:00. Interment with full military honors will follow in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Knights of Columbus, Father Donaher Council, 22 Church Street, North Haven, CT 06473 www.northhavenfuneral.com