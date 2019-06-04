Susan E. Rivers Natle, 59, of Northford, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the Connecticut Hospice, Branford with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of 23 years to Antony Natle. Susan was born in Meriden on October 3, 1959 and was the daughter of the late Stanlee and Lorraine Grennan Rivers. She had worked for Marion Technologies and formerly for Canberra Industries. Susan enjoyed playing softball, bowling and loved her dogs Kiwi, Mango, Susie and Tasha. Sister of Michael(Diane), James(Amy), Annmarie Rivers and the late Patricia Milslagle.



The visiting hours will be Wednesday from 5 to 8 pm at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue, North Haven. Relatives and friends are invited to go directly to the office of Sacred Heart Cemetery, 250 Gypsy Lane, Meriden on Thursday morning at 9:45 to follow the procession to the graveside for a 10:00 service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405 or the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty of Animals at ASPCA.org.



www.northhavenfuneral.com Published in The Record-Journal from June 4 to June 5, 2019