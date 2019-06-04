The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Natle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan E. Natle


10/3/1959 - 6/1/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Susan E. Natle Obituary
Susan E. Rivers Natle, 59, of Northford, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the Connecticut Hospice, Branford with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of 23 years to Antony Natle. Susan was born in Meriden on October 3, 1959 and was the daughter of the late Stanlee and Lorraine Grennan Rivers. She had worked for Marion Technologies and formerly for Canberra Industries. Susan enjoyed playing softball, bowling and loved her dogs Kiwi, Mango, Susie and Tasha. Sister of Michael(Diane), James(Amy), Annmarie Rivers and the late Patricia Milslagle.

The visiting hours will be Wednesday from 5 to 8 pm at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue, North Haven. Relatives and friends are invited to go directly to the office of Sacred Heart Cemetery, 250 Gypsy Lane, Meriden on Thursday morning at 9:45 to follow the procession to the graveside for a 10:00 service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405 or the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty of Animals at ASPCA.org.

www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The Record-Journal from June 4 to June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now