The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Doolittle Funeral Service
14 Old Church Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-6464
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Middlefield Federated Church
402 Main Street
Middlefield, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Heuberger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan (Ruede) Heuberger


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan (Ruede) Heuberger Obituary
Susan Kay (Ruede) Heuberger entered eternal life on July 20, 2019. A lifelong resident of Middlefield, she was born in Middletown on August 24, 1950 to the late Roland Roy Ruede and Mary Ives Miller.

Susan was a 1968 graduate of Middletown High School, and a member of the National Honor Society. After graduation from the Massachusetts General Hospital School of Nursing, she enjoyed a long and fulfilling career as a nurse, continuing to work for Hartford Healthcare after retiring from the State of Connecticut.

For most of her life, Fife & Drum Corps was a passion. She was a member of the Coginchaug Jr Fife & Drum Corps, and was the first member to win in competition. As an adult she played for many years with the Deep River Fife & Drum Corps.

She was a member of the Middlefield Democratic Town Committee, Susan Carrington Clarke NSDAR, Ft Saybrook Colonial Dames of the 17th Century, Women Descendants of the Ancient & Honorable Artillery Co, Associated Daughters of Early American Witches, and Descendants of Cape Cod & the Islands.

Susan leaves her daughters, Barbara Pedro (George), and Angela Mallia. Sisters, Mary Johnson (Timothy Gable), Rosemarie Ruede, a grandson, Tyler Joseph, and, granddaughter, Ella Pedro.

Along with her parents, she is predeceased by her sister, Barbara Ann Plourde, brother Timothy John Hooper, and daughter Melanie Anne Heuberger.

The family wished to thank the staff of Smilow Cancer Hospital MICU for their care.

Funeral services were held on Thursday, July 25 at 11:00 am at Middlefield Federated Church, 402 Main Street, Middlefield. Burial will follow in Middlefield Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Susan's memory may be made to Smilow Cancer Center, 35 Park Street, New Haven, CT 06511. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from July 26 to July 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Doolittle Funeral Service
Download Now