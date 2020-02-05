|
Susan Lee Pehr, 73, of Meriden, CT, died peacefully on February 1, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Susan was a devoted wife, loving mother, kind grandmother, and loyal friend.
She was born August 14, 1946, in Meriden, CT, a daughter of the late Stanley and Mary (Simmons) Fornal.
Susan is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, 8 months and 7 days, Frank Pehr; daughter Suzanne (Pehr) Lavoie, her husband Roger and son Jason Pehr; 3 granddaughters: Hannah Lavoie, Sarah Lavoie, and Alison Pehr; one brother Alan Fornal. Susan is also survived by her mother in law Irene Pehr; brother in law John Pehr and his wife Tina; Pehr sisters, Rosemary and her husband Paul, Teresa, Susan, Janet, Irene, Nancy and her husband Norman; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by her sister Roxanne Schrenker.
She resided most of her life in Meriden. In her younger years she resided for some time in Cheshire, CT, and then later she also resided in Daytona Beach, FL, for some time. Susan worked over 40 years as a medical biller, most recently at Bristol Health Medical Group. She was a member of the Junior Women's Club and volunteered for Easter Seals. She loved to crochet and made many afghans, scarves, hand towels and baby blankets as loving gifts for her friends and family. She loved animals and always had a dog as part of her family. She loved to read and enjoyed talking about books with her granddaughters and co-workers. She enjoyed many early morning casino trips with her husband Frank. Susan loved to laugh and found humor in any situation.
There are no calling hours and burial will be private. When you think of Susan, remember her laughter and don't forget to smile.
Memorial contributions can be made to: Meriden Humane Society 311 Murdock Ave. Meriden, CT 06450
Published in The Record-Journal from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020