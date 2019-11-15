|
|
Susan M. Canalia, 62, of Wallingford, died Tuesday, November 12, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Ronald L. Canalia.
Susan was born in Meriden, February 3, 1957. Sue was full of love and kindness. She was the type of person who always put others before herself. Her heart belonged to her family, especially her loving husband Ron and cherished son Ronnie. The holiday season was her favorite as she was able to spend the most time with her family and close friends and to also shop for her whole family which was her preferred pastime. Sue never knew an empty home, but rather shared great times and fantastic memories with everyone that was important to her, which filled her soul with love.
In addition to her husband Ronald, she is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Ronnie and Erin Canalia, her brother, James Benarro; her sister, Ann Lyons and her husband Robert; her mother-in-law, Jean Canalia; her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Peter and Donna Conklin; her dear friend and uncle, Pam and Lou Canalia; her good friend, Dorothy Celata; and a niece and nephews. She was predeceased by her mother, Ann Mezzi and father James Benarro.
Her family would like to thank her two friends and caregivers, Iwana Jachowiez and Hania Grabowska for the excellent care that they provided.
Susie's family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., Monday, Nov. 18, from 10 am to 12 pm. A funeral service will follow in the funeral home at 12 pm. Interment will be private.
www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019