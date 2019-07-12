The Record-Journal Obituaries
Susan Seifert
Susan M. Seifert


1951 - 2019
Susan M. Seifert Obituary
Susan Marie (Kimmell) Seifert, 68, of Durham, died Sunday June 30, 2019 after a brief but courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Lorain, OH, February 3, 1951 and moved to Durham in 1964. Susan is survived by her beloved husband of 51 years Thomas, and her beloved son Karl and daughter-in-law Katherine, both of Durham. She is also survived by her siblings, Lyn Lukasik and her husband George, Kimberly Leaman, Melanie Panchula, Paul Panchula, Jenise Corrigan, and Jerry Kimmell. She was predeceased by her father, Gerald Kimmell and her mother, Bertha Panchula. There will be no calling hours and funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Rd., Newington, CT 06111. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from July 12 to July 9, 2019
