The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fitzgerald-Zembruski Funeral Home
240 N Main St
Naugatuck, CT 06770
(203) 729-4187
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Narus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan "Suzi" Narus


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan "Suzi" Narus Obituary
Susan (Zembrzuski) Narus, age 63, beloved wife of Richard Narus, passed away at Hartford Hospital on Thursday, June 20, 2019.

Suzi was born in Waterbury on July 28, 1955, daughter of the late Walter B. and Frances K. (Jascorwoski) Zembrzuski. She was a longtime resident of Southington, and was an educator and media specialist in the East Hartford School system for 34 years. Suzi was a crafty, fun person, an amazing cook, and she enjoyed camping, the beach, and the outdoors. She was well known for her beautiful smile, quick wit, her infectious personality, and ability to listen to others. Above all, she loved her family.

Besides her husband, Rick, she leaves her daughters, Michaela and Gabriella Narus; her brothers, Mark Zembrzuski and his wife, Cora, of North Haven, and Walter Zembrzuski and his wife, Darlene, of Wolcott; and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of her life will be at a future date to be announced. To send an on-line condolence, please visit www.naugatuckvalleymemorial.com. The Naugatuck Valley Memorial/Fitzgerald-Zembruski Funeral Home, 240 N. Main Street, Naugatuck, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Record-Journal from July 5 to June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now