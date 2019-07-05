Susan (Zembrzuski) Narus, age 63, beloved wife of Richard Narus, passed away at Hartford Hospital on Thursday, June 20, 2019.



Suzi was born in Waterbury on July 28, 1955, daughter of the late Walter B. and Frances K. (Jascorwoski) Zembrzuski. She was a longtime resident of Southington, and was an educator and media specialist in the East Hartford School system for 34 years. Suzi was a crafty, fun person, an amazing cook, and she enjoyed camping, the beach, and the outdoors. She was well known for her beautiful smile, quick wit, her infectious personality, and ability to listen to others. Above all, she loved her family.



Besides her husband, Rick, she leaves her daughters, Michaela and Gabriella Narus; her brothers, Mark Zembrzuski and his wife, Cora, of North Haven, and Walter Zembrzuski and his wife, Darlene, of Wolcott; and several nieces and nephews.



A celebration of her life will be at a future date to be announced. To send an on-line condolence, please visit www.naugatuckvalleymemorial.com. The Naugatuck Valley Memorial/Fitzgerald-Zembruski Funeral Home, 240 N. Main Street, Naugatuck, is assisting the family with arrangements. Published in The Record-Journal from July 5 to June 30, 2019