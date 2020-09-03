Susan P. Mika, age 69, of Genoa, WI, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020, in LaCrosse, WI. She was born to Carnio and Clara (McWha) Primus on June 28, 1951.Susan was born and raised in Manchester, CT, where she enjoyed many school activities including plays and participating in singing groups such as choir and glee club. She attended UConn and The New England School of Law graduating with honors. After graduating law school she practiced law for several years in Southington where she frequently assisted senior citizens with their legal needs. She then practiced corporate contract law for the Trane HVAC Company in WI.She loved horses and animals. She was a world traveler who loved to cook. She loved her home's view of the Mississippi. She greatly valued her Italian heritage and that of her mother's Arkansas background. Some of her greatest joys in life were brought to her by her grandchildren and singing get-togethers with her family.She is survived by her husband Cpt'n Mike Mika; children Ralph "Brandon" (Brittany Wiiliams) King of Panama City, FL and Britney (Joseph Numsen) Merchlewitz of Holmen; brothers Bruno "BJ" Primus, John Henry (Diane) Primus, Christopher Primus and Nathan (Tammy) Primus all of CT; grandchildren Averi and Amari. She was preceded in death by her parents Carnio and Clara Primus.