Suzanne L Harsanyi, 96, of Ashlar Village, Wallingford, CT, passed away July 29, 2019. She was born in Budapest, Hungary. In her early years she had a natural talent for singing, piano, and guitar, performing in church and community venues. She received a degree in horticulture in Hungary and became a lifelong lover of plants. After spending much of WWII in a bomb shelter, she emigrated to the US with her new husband Alex, in 1947.
Suzanne raised 2 children in New York City and sang professionally at various venues. In 1954 she joined with Folkways Records to produce the record, "Folk Songs of Hungary" which still remains available as a CD. She completed further studies of music and art therapy in New York while working at various hospitals. She received her MS degree in Therapeutic Recreation at Columbia University in 1969.
In 1970 Suzanne moved with her family to Wallingford, CT, where she became Director of Therapeutic Recreation at Gaylord Hospital. Concurrently she was a lecturer at several state colleges, a member of many boards, and produced professional publications relating to use of recreation for the disabled population. She received many awards relating to her work and retired in 1988. She continued as a volunteer at Gaylord for many more years.
Suzanne loved singing, guitar, painting, gardening, traveling and photography and was active in many local organizations, including: Castle Craig Camera Club, Wallingford Garden Club and AARP for which she was voted Volunteer of the Year in 1998. She enjoyed her final days at Ashlar Village where she continued pursuing writing and singing interests.
She is survived by her daughter, Susan Ott, Susan's husband, Doug Ott, and grandson Will Ott.
She was predeceased by her husband, Alex Harsanyi, and son, Denis Harsanyi.
A memorial service is planned for August 7, at 2 PM at Ashlar Village. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wallingford Funeral Home. www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019