Sylvia L. Schwabacher, 84, of Wallingford, passed Tuesday, April 23, 2019, surrounded by her treasured family.



Sylvia is survived by two daughters, Caroline (Edward) Malatesta and Linda (Robin) Dechert; grandchildren, Jennifer Deko and Harry N. (Danielle) Pender; five great-grandchildren, Wyatt Docker, Bella, Harry Jr., and Abigail Pender, and Austyn Deko; former son-in-law, Harry R. Pender; and several nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by her parents, John and Florence (Slade) Crowley; three sisters, Elsie Buglione, Margery Minto, and Katherine Defelice; and a brother, Clifford Crowley; her former spouse, N. Charles Schwabacher; and long-time companion, Vincent Cascio.



Sylvia was employed by American Cyanamid/Cytec for years before retiring in 1996 and then worked for Durham School Service for several years. She was a member of the V.F.W. and American Legion Ladies Auxiliary. She also enjoyed playing bingo with her friends and family.



Sylvia was a selfless person who loved her family and friends unconditionally. She will be dearly missed by all those who experienced her love and friendship.



A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 4 at 5 p.m. in The Yalesville Funeral Home, 386 Main St., (Yalesville section of Wallingford). Her family will receive friends from 4 to 5 p.m. prior to the service.



