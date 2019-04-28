The Record-Journal Obituaries
Yalesville Funeral Home
386 Main St.
Yalesville, CT 06492
(203) 269-2222
Sylvia L. Schwabacher


9/25/1934 - 4/23/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sylvia L. Schwabacher, 84, of Wallingford, passed Tuesday, April 23, 2019, surrounded by her treasured family.

Sylvia is survived by two daughters, Caroline (Edward) Malatesta and Linda (Robin) Dechert; grandchildren, Jennifer Deko and Harry N. (Danielle) Pender; five great-grandchildren, Wyatt Docker, Bella, Harry Jr., and Abigail Pender, and Austyn Deko; former son-in-law, Harry R. Pender; and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents, John and Florence (Slade) Crowley; three sisters, Elsie Buglione, Margery Minto, and Katherine Defelice; and a brother, Clifford Crowley; her former spouse, N. Charles Schwabacher; and long-time companion, Vincent Cascio.

Sylvia was employed by American Cyanamid/Cytec for years before retiring in 1996 and then worked for Durham School Service for several years. She was a member of the V.F.W. and American Legion Ladies Auxiliary. She also enjoyed playing bingo with her friends and family.

Sylvia was a selfless person who loved her family and friends unconditionally. She will be dearly missed by all those who experienced her love and friendship.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 4 at 5 p.m. in The Yalesville Funeral Home, 386 Main St., (Yalesville section of Wallingford). Her family will receive friends from 4 to 5 p.m. prior to the service.

www.yalesvillefh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019
