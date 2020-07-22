Sylvia Ann (Haggerty) Lavado, (84) formerly of Meriden, passed away surrounded by love at Masonicare on July 20th 2020 after fighting a 13+ year battle with Alzheimer's. Sylvia was born on October 1st, 1935 in Ilion, NY, to Francis and Gladys Haggerty. She was a graduate of Hartford Public High School, where she met the love of her life, Carlos Lavado. When she first saw Carlos, she said "I'm going to marry that boy". Right after graduation Sylvia and Carlos married and spent 62 wonderful years together. Through those years they raised a family with love, and it meant everything to her. She went on to be a manager at Trim Fashions for many years, but her most important job and passion was raising her family. Family was always the most important thing in her life, and she put a special emphasis on Christmas. Along with her loving husband and parents, Sylvia was predeceased by her brother William Durse and Stepfather Salvatore Durse. She is survived by her children; David (Julia) Lavado, Rosemarie (Joseph) Fleming, Susan (Erich) Kunst and her sister Frances Longo. She also leaves behind her grandchildren; Robert (Sara) Lavado, Stephanie (Kevin) Lavado-Berghorn, Jennifer (Joseph) Shew, Allyson (Richard) Wall, Blake Kunst and Garrison Kunst and her great grandchildren Ella, Alexis, Cora, Hudson, and Brayden. The family of Sylvia would like to thank the amazing staff at Masonicare 6 Ramage, and especially Sue and Natalie for all their love, care and compassion shown to Sylvia these past 5 years. There will be a calling hour on Saturday, July 25th from 10-11 a.m. at Rose Hill Funeral Home, Rocky Hill, CT. Due to the trials of Covid19, face masks and safe social distancing are required and the amount of people in attendance will be monitored. Following the calling hour there will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. at Rose Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family of Sylvia would like donations to be made in her honor to the Alzheimer's Association
(act.alz.org/donate
). Please share online condolences, memories, photos, or tributes at Rosehillfuneralhomes.com
.