Sylvia T. Denino, 91, died, Monday, December 9, 2019, at MidState Medical Center.
She was born in Wallingford, February 28, 1928. Sylvia was a waitress in many Wallingford food establishments. She began this lifelong career in the 1950's working in the Wallingford Diner, then located at 45 North Colony Street and owned by her step-father, Harif "Jimmy the Greek" Suli, who was not Greek! She retired at the age of 60 to assist with her grandsons. The most important thing to Sylvia was her family. Right up to the end, she was concerned for how her family would cope with her illness. She was known as Noni to her grandchildren and Sisi or Aunt Sylvia to her nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, Alexander "John" Denino; her son, James L. Thompson; grandson, Joshua J. Thompson, beloved niece, Angela "Dolly" Maskell; and her parents, Harif Suli and Angelina (Coratti) Suli Szydlowski. She is survived by her daughter, Janet (Denino) Morganti and her husband, Chris (her favorite son-in-law!); her grandsons, Nicholas and Benjamin Morganti; her very special grandniece, Victoria Johnson (Greg) who lovingly cared for her; and her children; Kaylie Adams, Corey and Ashley Adams and Gregory and Brandon Johnson and her special nephew, David Denino and his wife, Vanessa Pomarico-Denino. She also had many "adopted" children and grandchildren whom she loved like her own.
Her family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, December 14, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext. A funeral service will follow in the funeral home at 10:30 am. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery in Wallingford. Gifts in her memory may be sent to, the Rogel Cancer Center, c/o The University of Michigan Office of University Development, 3003 South State Street, Suite 9000, Ann Arbor, MI 48109 1288 for adrenal cancer research. www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019