Tammie Hayes Ives, 60, of Meriden, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Born in Meriden on April 18, 1959, she was the daughter of the late John E. and Geraldine (Agli) Hayes. Tammie lived in Meriden throughout her life. She graduated from Orville H. Platt High School and Southern Connecticut State University. Ms. Ives retired as a teacher from the Meriden Public School System after 27 years. She was a parishioner of St. Joseph Church and former student of its school.



Tammie spent the majority of her life dedicated to teaching and helping others. She was a strong advocate for her students and offered a compassionate ear to anyone who needed it. Her family would like those who knew Tammie to remember her depth of kindness and the positive impact she made on those around her.



Besides her former husband and friend, Wayne Ives, she is survived by her daughter, Samantha Ives; and son, Derek Ives. She also leaves behind her sisters, Lisa Hayes Day and Jacquelyn Hayes; and her brothers, Scott Hayes and Edward Hayes Sr.



Friends and relatives are invited to a Mass of Christian burial on Wednesday, July 24 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Angels Parish, St. Joseph Campus, corner of Lewis Avenue and West Main Street, Meriden. Burial is private and there are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the John J. Nerden RTC Camp at www.campnerden.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 E. Main St., Meriden. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com. Published in The Record-Journal on July 22, 2019