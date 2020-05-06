On Monday, May 4, 2020, Tanina "Nina" (Grande) Tonnotti, of Southington, loving wife, mother of three children, grandmother of five and great-grandmother, departed this life at the age of 98.
Nina was born on March 2, 1922 in Bristol to the late Attensiao and Concetta (Ronzello) Grande. She married the love of her life, Joseph Tonnotti, on July 7, 1945 after Joseph returned from serving in WWII. They were married for 61 years until Joseph predeceased Nina on April 17, 2008. Nina and Joseph resided in Southington.
Family was everything to Nina. She cherished her time with her family, whether it was going to their house, eating out with them or running errands. Nina was always on the go, you never knew where you'd run into her. One of Nina's favorite activities was going to the casino. Her last trip was on March 9, 2020. As long as Nina was around her family she was happy. Nina's positivity, sense of humor and laughter will be remembered by all who had the pleasure of knowing her. During this difficult time of the pandemic Nina was unable to be with her family physically but was reminded of their love for her through FaceTime calls and cards.
Nina is survived by her three children, Beverly Farler and fiance, Gerald Pagnucco; Joni Roy and husband, Bruce; Joseph Tonnotti, Jr. and wife, Faith. Her 5 grandchildren: Robert Farler and husband, Steven; Jeffrey Farler; Leann, Ava and Joseph Tonnotti, III. Her great-grandson: James Skidmore, son Robert and Steven; and extended great-grandchildren: Olivia, Addison and Jace Pagnucco. Her siblings: Sister Lillian Simone and husband Joe who predeceased her; sister Jeanette Eschner; brother Ernest Grande and wife, Joan; brother Andrew Grande and wife, Rosemary. As well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Nina was also predeceased by her son-in-law Alec Farler.
The family would like to thank the magnificent staff at The Summit at Plantsville and the entire first floor staff for the wonderful care Nina received in her 3 1/2 years. Special thanks to Marc and Nina's doctors Letterio Asciuto and Sharon Rook. Marc was with Nina when she passed, knowing he was with her is a great comfort to Nina's family. The family would also like to thank the in-home caregivers that helped Nina for eight years including Karen, Mary, Nancy and countless others.
Due to the recent pandemic; graveside services will be at St. Thomas Cemetery in Southington A memorial service will be held at a later time. DellaVecchia Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.dellavecchifh.com.
Nina was born on March 2, 1922 in Bristol to the late Attensiao and Concetta (Ronzello) Grande. She married the love of her life, Joseph Tonnotti, on July 7, 1945 after Joseph returned from serving in WWII. They were married for 61 years until Joseph predeceased Nina on April 17, 2008. Nina and Joseph resided in Southington.
Family was everything to Nina. She cherished her time with her family, whether it was going to their house, eating out with them or running errands. Nina was always on the go, you never knew where you'd run into her. One of Nina's favorite activities was going to the casino. Her last trip was on March 9, 2020. As long as Nina was around her family she was happy. Nina's positivity, sense of humor and laughter will be remembered by all who had the pleasure of knowing her. During this difficult time of the pandemic Nina was unable to be with her family physically but was reminded of their love for her through FaceTime calls and cards.
Nina is survived by her three children, Beverly Farler and fiance, Gerald Pagnucco; Joni Roy and husband, Bruce; Joseph Tonnotti, Jr. and wife, Faith. Her 5 grandchildren: Robert Farler and husband, Steven; Jeffrey Farler; Leann, Ava and Joseph Tonnotti, III. Her great-grandson: James Skidmore, son Robert and Steven; and extended great-grandchildren: Olivia, Addison and Jace Pagnucco. Her siblings: Sister Lillian Simone and husband Joe who predeceased her; sister Jeanette Eschner; brother Ernest Grande and wife, Joan; brother Andrew Grande and wife, Rosemary. As well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Nina was also predeceased by her son-in-law Alec Farler.
The family would like to thank the magnificent staff at The Summit at Plantsville and the entire first floor staff for the wonderful care Nina received in her 3 1/2 years. Special thanks to Marc and Nina's doctors Letterio Asciuto and Sharon Rook. Marc was with Nina when she passed, knowing he was with her is a great comfort to Nina's family. The family would also like to thank the in-home caregivers that helped Nina for eight years including Karen, Mary, Nancy and countless others.
Due to the recent pandemic; graveside services will be at St. Thomas Cemetery in Southington A memorial service will be held at a later time. DellaVecchia Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.dellavecchifh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record-Journal from May 6 to May 7, 2020.