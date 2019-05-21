Teddy A. Eckert, Sr., 90, of Wallingford, passed away peacefully at home on May 19, 2019 after a short illness. He was predeceased by his two wives Helen (Buzek) Eckert and Lucille (Dufresne) Eckert whom he loved so much and remembered so fondly.



He is survived by his sister Jean Lowchowski; two sons Teddy, Jr. and his wife Colleen, and Alan and his wife Leticia; grandchildren Stacey Heenie, Shirley Schamhardt; and stepchildren from his second marriage, Ronald, Karen, Steven and Denise.



Teddy lived in Wallingford his whole life, had many friends and enjoyed playing sports as a youth. He played on various basketball and baseball teams when he was young, and had fond memories of those times. Later in life he found a passion for golf and enjoyed playing the game with his sons, his friends from work and especially his wife Lucille, with whom he won several trophies in their senior league. He found a long and prosperous career working for Pratt and Whitney in Middletown, CT, where he worked for over three decades as an inspector and vendor auditor. His job allowed him to travel and visit many places in the country that he might otherwise not have seen. He had a long and happy retirement that included trips to Vermont to visit relatives and vacations at his beloved Hampton Beach in New Hampshire. He enjoyed his family and friends greatly and will be missed by all.



His family will receive relatives and friends Thursday, May 23 from 5 pm to 8 pm at The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main Street Ext., Wallingford, CT. Funeral services will be held from the Funeral Home, Friday at 9 am when the funeral cortege will proceed to S.S. Peter and Paul Church in Wallingford for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am. Burial will follow in S. S. Peter and Paul Cemetery. Gifts in Teddy's memory may be made to HHCAH-Hospice, Hartford Healthcare at Home- Donations, 1290 Silas Deane Highway Suite 4B, Wethersfield, CT 06109. wallingfordfh.com Published in The Record-Journal from May 21 to May 22, 2019