The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-7777
For more information about
Teddy Eckert
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 24, 2019
9:00 AM
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:00 AM
S.S. Peter and Paul Church
Wallingford, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Teddy Eckert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Teddy Eckert

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Teddy Eckert Obituary
Teddy A. Eckert, Sr., 90, of Wallingford, passed away peacefully at home on May 19, 2019 after a short illness. He was predeceased by his two wives Helen (Buzek) Eckert and Lucille (Dufresne) Eckert whom he loved so much and remembered so fondly.

He is survived by his sister Jean Lowchowski; two sons Teddy, Jr. and his wife Colleen, and Alan and his wife Leticia; grandchildren Stacey Heenie, Shirley Schamhardt; and stepchildren from his second marriage, Ronald, Karen, Steven and Denise.

Teddy lived in Wallingford his whole life, had many friends and enjoyed playing sports as a youth. He played on various basketball and baseball teams when he was young, and had fond memories of those times. Later in life he found a passion for golf and enjoyed playing the game with his sons, his friends from work and especially his wife Lucille, with whom he won several trophies in their senior league. He found a long and prosperous career working for Pratt and Whitney in Middletown, CT, where he worked for over three decades as an inspector and vendor auditor. His job allowed him to travel and visit many places in the country that he might otherwise not have seen. He had a long and happy retirement that included trips to Vermont to visit relatives and vacations at his beloved Hampton Beach in New Hampshire. He enjoyed his family and friends greatly and will be missed by all.

His family will receive relatives and friends Thursday, May 23 from 5 pm to 8 pm at The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main Street Ext., Wallingford, CT. Funeral services will be held from the Funeral Home, Friday at 9 am when the funeral cortege will proceed to S.S. Peter and Paul Church in Wallingford for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am. Burial will follow in S. S. Peter and Paul Cemetery. Gifts in Teddy's memory may be made to HHCAH-Hospice, Hartford Healthcare at Home- Donations, 1290 Silas Deane Highway Suite 4B, Wethersfield, CT 06109. wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from May 21 to May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wallingford Funeral Home
Download Now