Terence J. Murphy
1941 - 2020
Terence J. Murphy, 79, husband of Judith Murphy, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020 at his home.

Born in Meriden on September 5, 1941, he was the son of the late Joseph and Dorothy Murphy.

Mr. Murphy was employed by the City of Meriden as a Police Officer and Raymond Engineering Kaman Aerospace as a Security Guard. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.

Besides his wife Judith, he is survived by his daughter, Carolyn (Murphy) Norman and her husband Fred; three grandchildren, Spencer, Victoria and Cooper Norman; two sisters, Donna Iwanski and Rosemary Glorioso and her husband Joe and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Alan Murphy and brother-in-law, William Iwanski

Funeral services and burial will be private. The John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden is entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit, jferryfh.com.





Published in The Record-Journal on Nov. 1, 2020.
