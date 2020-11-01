Terence J. Murphy, 79, husband of Judith Murphy, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020 at his home.
Born in Meriden on September 5, 1941, he was the son of the late Joseph and Dorothy Murphy.
Mr. Murphy was employed by the City of Meriden as a Police Officer and Raymond Engineering Kaman Aerospace as a Security Guard. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.
Besides his wife Judith, he is survived by his daughter, Carolyn (Murphy) Norman and her husband Fred; three grandchildren, Spencer, Victoria and Cooper Norman; two sisters, Donna Iwanski and Rosemary Glorioso and her husband Joe and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Alan Murphy and brother-in-law, William Iwanski
Funeral services and burial will be private.
