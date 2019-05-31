Teresa A. (Kowalski) Menzyk, 90, of Wallingford, died May 28, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late Bronislaw "Bruno" Menzyk.



She was born in Wallingford, July 17, 1928, a daughter of the late Ignacy J. "Charles" and Janina "Jenny" (Bayerosky) Kowalski. During World War II Mrs. Menzyk was a volunteer for the Red Cross. She had been employed as a hairdresser and a homemaker. She was famous for her delicious Christmas cookies. Mrs. Menzyk was an active parishioner of SS. Peter and Paul Church in Wallingford where she was a member of the parish's Ladies Guild and the Pierogi Ladies. She was a member of the Wallingford Senior Center and was a member and Past President of the Sacred Heart School Board and served as an Officer of the St. Thomas Aquinas School Board.



She is survived by her daughter, Annmarie M. Wolfer and her husband Thomas of Wallingford; her son, Joseph J. Menzyk and his wife Paula Baretsky of Florence, MA; her grandchildren, Andrew Wolfer and his wife, Jana, Stephen Wolfer and his fiancee Samantha Randall, Daniel Wolfer, Morgan Menzyk and Caitlyn Menzyk; her twin great granddaughters, Noelle and Norah Wolfer; her niece and nephew, Barbara Moulthrop and Alfred Danorovich; her Goddaughter, Claudia Laubacher; her special friends, Gabriel and Florence Danorovich, and Angie and Howie Borgnine; and her friends from SS. Peter and Paul Church and the Regency House. She was predeceased by her sisters, Sophie J. Kowalski, Martha (Mrs. Chester) Bialicki and Cecelia (Mrs. Alfred Sr.) Danorovich.



Her family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the staff of the Regency House who provided Teresa with excellent care.



Her family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext. on Sunday, June 2, 2019, from 3 to 6 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Monday at 9 a.m. from the funeral home when the funeral cortege will proceed to SS. Peter and Paul Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Interment will be in SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery in Wallingford. Gifts in her memory may be sent to St. Faustina Parish, 82 Akron St., Meriden, CT 06450.