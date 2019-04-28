Teresa (Arrigoni) Beaudry, 97, wife of the late Robert J. Beaudry Sr., passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at the Bradley Home in Meriden. Born in Meriden on Feb. 9, 1922, she was the daughter of the late Angelo and Mary (Donatoni) Arrigoni. Mrs. Beaudry retired from Pratt & Whitney in 1983. She was a parishioner of St. Joseph Church and a lifelong resident of Meriden.



She is survived by two daughters, Sharon Petit and her husband, Richard, and Diana Kosienski; one son, Robert J. Beaudry Jr. of Camp Hill, Pa.; eight grandchildren, Richard Petit, Michelle Petit, Bryan Petit, Scott Kosienski, Darin Kosienski, Jodi Kosienski, Nathan Beaudry, and Taylor and her husband, John Lamb; and 13 great-grandchildren, Brandon, Mackenzie, Madison, Lindsey, Darin Jr., Todd, Liana, Corinne, Talulla, Arlo, Jaime, Emma, and Caiden. She was predeceased by a grandson, James Petit; a brother, James Arrigoni and his wife, Claire; and her best and lifelong friend and sister-in-law, Helen Bogdanski and her husband, Todd.



A sincere thank you to her niece, Judy and her husband, Gerry Gumprecht, for all their visits and flowers, and a heartfelt and sincere thank you to the Bradley Home Pavilion Staff for all of their love, support, and care to our mother.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian burial to be held on Tuesday, April 30 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Angels Parish, St. Joseph Campus, 22 Goodwill Ave., Meriden. Everyone is asked to meet directly at the church. Burial will be in Walnut Grove Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 E. Main Street, Meriden, on Monday, April 29 from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Bradley Home, 320 Colony St., Meriden, CT 06451. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com. Published in The Record-Journal from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019