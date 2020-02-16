|
Teresa L. Wusterbarth, 93, beloved wife of the late Warren Wusterbarth passed away on Thursday February 13, 2020 at Quinnipiac Valley Center.
She was born in Pennsylvania on January 12, 1927 she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Domincella Lukman. Teresa was a long-time resident of Meriden. Teresa enjoyed playing the piano, ice skating, swimming, gardening, and cooking delicious meals. She cherished babysitting her grandchildren and spending time with them. A loving Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Friend, Teresa will be greatly missed.
Mrs. Wusterbarth is survived by her daughter: Laura Copeland and her husband Mark of Wallingford; her daughter-in-law: Arlene Wusterbarth of Stonington, ME; her grandchildren: Mary, Jane, Peter, Andrew, Valerie, Katie, Erik and Christi; her seven great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Teresa was predeceased by her son Kurt Wusterbarth and daughter Karen LaCasse; her eight sisters: Monica Ruede, Isabell Marsland, Martha Kirshman, Anna Bowe, Amelia Peterson, Mary Bajorinas, Josephine Rowan and Agnes Burke; and grandson Ryan Copeland.
Family and friends are invited to attend her funeral service on Tuesday February 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 382 Hope Hill Rd, Wallingford. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Cemetery, Meriden. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Stempien Funeral Home, 450 Broad St., Meriden. To send an online expression of sympathy please visit www.stempienfuneralome.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Feb. 16, 2020